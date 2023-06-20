WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Radio personality Bobby Bones will be in Wichita for his comedy tour in August.

The “Comedically Inspirational On Tour” will be at the historic Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, August 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com or by phone at 316-755-SEAT, and in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

VIP tickets will also be available and include access to sound check, a Q&A session, meet and greet, and a photo opportunity with Bobby.