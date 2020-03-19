Book sales fall as impact of coronavirus increases

1  of  85
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Moose Lodge in Hutchinson, Bingo canceled until further notice New Hope Christian Church, no services till March 26 Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Book sales fall as impact of coronavirus increases

Entertainment

by: HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of physical books sold dropped 10 percent from the previous week, the latest sign of the effect of the coronavirus on the publishing industry.

NPD BookScan , which tracks around 85 percent of physical sales, reported big drops in children’s fiction and adult nonfiction books. The biggest gains were in nonfiction books for kids, notably workbooks purchased by parents whose children are now home from schools that have been closed.

The BookScan numbers were released at a time when tours were being called and some of the country’s top independent sellers, among them Powell’s Books in Portland, Oregon, and the Tattered Cover in Denver, were laying off employees. Barnes & Noble has been cutting back its hours and closing some stores, but otherwise is reporting “relatively strong sales considering the situation, both in our stores and online, especially of kid’s books and fiction, including notably home study aids,” according to a statement Wednesday.

Such traditional spring events as the PEN World Voices festival and the Mystery Writers of America awards dinner have been canceled. And the country’s largest publisher, Penguin Random House, announced Wednesday that it would not attend the BookExpo national convention in late May in Manhattan. A spokeswoman for BookExpo said an announcement on the convention’s status would be made early Thursday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories