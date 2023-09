WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boos and Brews will take place tonight at Old Cowtown Museum. It will run from 7 to midnight.

The museum says beers will be provided from Central Standard Brewing, with food options from Funky Monkey Munchies. The Wichita Paranormal Research Society (WPRS) will be on hand to give ghost tours.

Tickets start at $15 per person, 18 to enter, 21 to drink. Cowtown members get in free. Click here for tickets