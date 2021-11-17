Botanica Illuminations unveiled a new sculpture today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A private unveiling of a new statue happened today at Botanica Illuminations.

The statue is titled “The Attendant, 1923,” and it was created by artist John Ernatt. He has spent over a year and a half designing and creating his modern masterpiece.

“The Attendant, 1923” by John Ernatt

Liz and Charles Koch have gifted Botanica with the sculpture and it will be installed at the interior entrance to the Koch Carousel Gardens. Koch Industries and the Koch Family Foundation made the Gardens possible with the support of a $1 million gift.

The Koch Carousel Gardens is a display inside Botanica and features a grand display of lights. The Koch Carousel Gardens display includes “36 moving head beam lights that dance in the sky around a 25 foot Christmas tree with over 15,000 pixels.”

Liz Koch worked closely alongside John during the process.

“John Ernatt’s breathtaking work of art punctuates the Koch Carousel Gardens, “ said Liz Koch. “Working with John on this project was pure magic, and it’s my sincere hope that this gift will serve as a source of artistic inspiration to all who visit Wichita.”

The grand opening for Botanica’s Illuminations is on Nov. 18. and happens through Jan. 1.

Pre-purchased tickets are required for the limited shows that happen each day. Guests will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and snacks along with the light shows.