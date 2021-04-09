Botanica offers three chances to enjoy its Tulip Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you want to get out of the house and enjoy the spring weather this weekend, Botanica has a great option for you.

Botanica Wichita, 701 Amidon St., is hosting its Tulip Festival for the next three Saturdays, April 10, 17, and 24.

“Tulips are just a beautiful precursor of spring, so it’s a wonderful time to be able to get out into the gardens, safely, socially distanced, and just enjoy nature out in all this beauty,” said Janet Lyda, Botanica’s lead garden ambassador.

Volunteers and gardeners planted 66,000 tulips at Botanica this year.

Botanica Wichita Tulip Festival (KSN Photo)

Botanica Wichita Tulip Festival (KSN Photo)

The festival features more than just beautiful flowers. There will be live music, a petting zoo, food trucks, special activities in the bee house, and tulip painting kits for sale.

The Tulip Festival is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each Saturday. That is when you can enjoy the festival activities. But Botanica’s gates will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children, seniors and the military. Lyda suggests buying tickets online in order to have more time to enjoy the activities when you arrive.

Carousel rides cost $3. The tulip painting kits are $10.

For more information on Botanica, click here.