Box office preview: Godzilla is King, Elton is the Rocket Man and Ma is Sinister

Entertainment

by: KSNW News

Posted: / Updated:

Warner Bros. along with their partners at Legendary East and Toho opened ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ in 75 international markets to an estimated $130 million this weekend on approximately 51,855 screens for a total worldwide opening weekend (including a $49.025 million number one debut in North America) of $179 million.

The top 3 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 2, are below.

  1. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters – Warner Bros. – $179.0M
  2. Aladdin – Disney – $120.6M
  3. Rocketman – Paramount Pictures – $44.2M

The top 3 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 2, are below.

  1. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters – Warner Bros. – $49.0M
  2. Aladdin – Disney – $42.3M
  3. Rocketman – Paramount – $25.0M

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather