Box office preview: Godzilla is King, Elton is the Rocket Man and Ma is Sinister

Warner Bros. along with their partners at Legendary East and Toho opened ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ in 75 international markets to an estimated $130 million this weekend on approximately 51,855 screens for a total worldwide opening weekend (including a $49.025 million number one debut in North America) of $179 million.

The top 3 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 2, are below.

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters – Warner Bros. – $179.0M Aladdin – Disney – $120.6M Rocketman – Paramount Pictures – $44.2M

The top 3 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 2, are below.