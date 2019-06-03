Box Office Preview: Godzilla is King, Elton is the Rocket Man and Ma is Sinister Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Warner Bros. along with their partners at Legendary East and Toho opened 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' in 75 international markets to an estimated $130 million this weekend on approximately 51,855 screens for a total worldwide opening weekend (including a $49.025 million number one debut in North America) of $179 million.

The top 3 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 2, are below.

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters - Warner Bros. - $179.0M Aladdin - Disney - $120.6M Rocketman - Paramount Pictures - $44.2M

The top 3 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 2, are below.

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters - Warner Bros. - $49.0M Aladdin - Disney - $42.3M Rocketman - Paramount - $25.0M

(Info courtesy: Comscore)