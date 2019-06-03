Entertainment

Box Office Preview: Godzilla is King, Elton is the Rocket Man and Ma is Sinister

Posted: Jun 02, 2019

Warner Bros. along with their partners at Legendary East and Toho opened 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' in 75 international markets to an estimated $130 million this weekend on approximately 51,855 screens for a total worldwide opening weekend (including a $49.025 million number one debut in North America) of $179 million.

The top 3 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 2, are below.

  1. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters - Warner Bros. - $179.0M
  2. Aladdin - Disney - $120.6M
  3. Rocketman - Paramount Pictures - $44.2M

The top 3 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 2, are below.

  1. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters - Warner Bros. - $49.0M
  2. Aladdin - Disney - $42.3M
  3. Rocketman - Paramount - $25.0M

(Info courtesy: Comscore)

