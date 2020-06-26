Box office preview: ‘Irresistible’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville bookstore that opened and thrived while others were closing their doors is once again defying the odds, thanks, in part, to its famous novelist co-owner.

Throughout the pandemic, Ann Patchett has appeared on the Parnassus Books Instagram account, often in a ball gown or cocktail dress (because, as she says, "the alternative was staying in yoga pants for the rest of my life”), to offer charming and compelling book recommendations. How could pandemic-stressed book purchasers resist a read she describes as a “cross between a puppy and a warm bath”? Or how about the book that Patchett's friend, the nun Sister Nina, says is the best thing she's read in years. “Author tested, nun approved,” Patchett tells viewers.