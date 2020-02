WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two co-founders of Warsaw's landmark Jewish museum on Friday urged the Polish government to consider the country's international image and accept their choice for museum director, in hope of ending a long impasse that has raised concerns over the popular institution's future.

The POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews has been without a permanent director for nearly a year. Showcasing the 1,000-year Jewish presence in Polish lands, it is one of Poland's most-visited museums and among the world's leading Jewish museums.