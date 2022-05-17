WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bradley Fair has revealed the artists performing at its Summer Concert Series.

The Summer Concert Series will hold performances at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday during the month of June in the Bradley Fair Plaza, 2000 N Rock Rd.

New this year will include bluegrass and R&B performances.

Also new this year is the Listening Lounge, which will feature Central Standard Brewing.

Bradley Fair encourages guests to find a spot on the Plaza or set up picnics with blankets and lawn chairs around the grassy area that surrounds Bradley Fair Lake with takeout or desserts from Bradley Fair restaurants.

According to Bradley Fair, Newport Grill will be staffing the bars on the Plaza. Kid-friendly activities will be available lakeside for children to participate in.

The following artists will be performing:

Rudy Love Jr. on Thursday, June 2

The Burney Sisters on Thursday, June 9

Grand Marquis on Thursday, June 16

Pretend Friend on Thursday, June 23

Injoy Fountain on Thursday, June 30

Fireworks will follow the last concert on Thursday, June 30.

To learn more about each musician that will perform at the Bradley Fair Summer Concert Series, click here.