WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Breaking Benjamin with special guests Bush and Another Day Dawns are coming to Hartman Arena this spring.

The concert is being held at Hartman Arena, 8151 N Hartman Arena Dr in Park City, on Wednesday, May 10. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets will start being sold online only at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

To buy tickets online, click here. You can also buy tickets in person at the Hartman Arena Box Office.