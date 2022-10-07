(NBC) — “Saturday Night Live” is indeed live again this week, Willow is the musical guest, and the host is Irish actor Brendan Gleeson.

If this Gleeson had any doubts about taking the reins for this week’s show, they were put to rest by his buddy, Colin Farrell, who hosted nearly 18 years ago.

“He was kinda pushing me to do it,” said Gleeson of Farrell. “He said he had a ball when he was here, so he wasn’t wrong.”

Gleeson and Farrell are co-starring in the dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” about lifelong Irish friends until one abruptly ends their relationship.

“A lot of fun,” said Gleeson about the film. “Mixed-up fun. We were in a beautiful place with people that we love, so that made it exciting in a way that was kind of unusual.”

It’s the latest chapter in Gleeson’s career from theater to box office hits, even playing a former President Trump on television, and now he’s on “SNL.”

“It’s all of those combined in one, really,” said Gleeson. “The stage gave me goosebumps.”

It’s an atmosphere that’s made the Irishman feel right at home this week.

“Fantastically collaborative is the thing and very supportive in a way that’s very, very refreshing,” said Gleeson. “So, it’s been fantastic!”

That’s not to say Gleeson won’t have some nerves come Saturday night.

“I don’t need to anticipate any level of nervousness because I’m already there,” said Gleeson. “Trauma, I would call it.”

“Saturday Night Live” at 10:30 p.m. CT Saturday on NBC.