MAUI, Hawaii (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes are sharing more about their star-studded wedding in Maui with fans.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tied the knot with his high school girlfriend over the weekend. Until now, very few pictures have been released from the wedding. Brittany posted a handful of stunning photos on Sunday, as well as Eonline. Now, we have the chance to see a few more from Brittany’s Instagram.

The latest pictures from Brittany:

Today Brittany shared several images, all featuring their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

In the post, you will see shared pictures of her flower girls, including a portrait of Sterling by The Collective You, three pictures of Brittany and Sterling, two images of Sterling driving a sky blue mini cooper supersport alongside her flower girl, a picture of Patrick and Sterling, and a happy family photo of the couple with Sterling.

Yesterday, Brittany shared pictures of her stunning gown by Versace. The images the bride posted on Instagram show the front and back of the amazing dress featuring a massive bow and train, along with a couple of pictures with Patrick.

She also carried a bouquet of white flowers.

In another picture, fans can see just how long her veil was for the wedding as it spreads out in front of the camera.

Pictures from Sunday:

Brittany posted five professional pictures to her Instagram on Sunday.

The post features photos of Brittany and Patrick happily walking down the aisle together, a family picture with Sterling, a kiss together with their friends and family cheering in the background, Patrick dipping Brittany for a romantic kiss, and a picture of them kissing in front of a sunset.

Eonline published pictures of the actual wedding ceremony on Sunday.

They show Brittany walking down the aisle and the married couple’s first kiss. Other photos show the wedding party wearing different gowns in the same sky blue color, as well as Jackson Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Patrick’s other groomsmen wearing grey suits.

Honeymoon:

The happy couple is now on their honeymoon, according to pictures Brittany posted to Instagram and her story. The location is not pubic, but pictures did show them on a private plane toasting with champagne and another relaxing in a convertible.