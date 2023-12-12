WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Broadway hit “Come From Away” will be coming to Wichita as part of the 23-24 Broadway in Wichita Series. It will take place at Century II Concert Hall from Jan. 26-28, 2024.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 – 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 – 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase by clicking here or calling 855-755-7328.

“Come from Away” tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.