WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Broadway hit “Six” is coming to Wichita’s Century II Concert Hall. Performances will be held from Sept. 19 through Sept. 24. The production kicks off the 2023-2024 Broadway in Wichita Series.

Schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

Promoters say in “Six,” the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power.

The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Marilyn Caserta, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

“Six” won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Tickets are already on sale. You can get them at BroadwayWichita.com or by calling 855-755-7328.