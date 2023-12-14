TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The cause of death for Andre Braugher, who starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” has been released, according to multiple reports.

Braugher’s publicist confirmed to Page Six and the New York Times that he died of lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with a few months before his death, the outlets reported. The publicity firm hadn’t responded to Nexstar’s request for comment at publication time.

Speaking with the Times for a 2014 profile, Braugher was guarded about his personal life. “I won’t go into details, but I have not always been at the top of my game, and that has a cost,” he admitted.

The journalist who wrote the profile, Stephen Rodrick, wrote that Braugher had stopped drinking alcohol and smoking a year prior.

FILE – Andre Braugher holds the award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for his work on “Thief” at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Aug. 27, 2006, in Los Angeles. Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at age 61. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989’s “Glory,” starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War.

Braugher played the role of Det. Frank Pembleton for seven seasons in “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Years later, he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

He was married for more than 30 years to his “Homicide” co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.