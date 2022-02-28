WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – For the first time in over a decade, Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling duo of all time, is coming back to Kansas.

The duo will perform in Wichita at the Intrust Bank Arena on May 20 with Jordan Davis and Jackson Dean.

In 2019, the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category. In 2021, Brooks & Dunn undertook its first nationwide tour in 10 years with the anticipated Reboot Tour.

The Reboot Tour kicks off in Evansville, IN, and finishes up on June 25, in Detroit, MI, after visiting 19 cities.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” Kix Brooks said. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

Brooks & Dunn has a string of number one hits stretching back to 1991 and has sold more than 30 million albums, according to their website. In 2009, the duo pursued solo careers. The two later reunited in 2015 for a Las Vegas residency. Although Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn anticipated going on tour in 2021, that hope had to be delayed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.