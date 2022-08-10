WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Crown Arts Collaborative, a local nonprofit, has announced that “Calendar Girls” will be running weekends starting Aug. 26 to Sept. 18.

The performances will be Friday and Saturday with showtimes at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets for “Calendar Girls” can be purchased with dinner or show only. Adult ticket prices range from

$35-40 for dinner and the show and $20-25 for the show only. Senior, military, and student discounts are available.

Tickets can be ordered online at www.crownuptown.com or by calling the box office at 316-612-7696

“Calendar Girls” is based on the true story of a group of older women who bare it all in the name of charity.

When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and her best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women’s Institute members to pose nude with them for an “alternative” calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer, Lawrence.

The news of the women’s charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie’s friendship is tested under the strain of their newfound fame.

“Calendar Girls” stars Abri Geist, Andi Lee, Crystal Meek, Dan Schuster, Elisa Balleau, Greg Dalton-White,

Hagan Simmons, Laurie Mulford, Megan Parsley, Meghan McGehee, Sam Montero, Seth Rogers, and Vonda

Schuster.

It is directed by Mary-Lou Phipps Winfrey, with set design by Greg-Dalton White, lighting design

by Scott Olney, props by Anna Rosell, and costumes by Julia Faust. The technical director is Will Smith, with

Molly Tully as Intimacy Coordinator and Al Hatcher as Paint Charge.