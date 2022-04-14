(NBC) — It’s been more than 30 years since the “Law And Order” franchise started on NBC and one of the guest stars from that first season is now a regular on “the mothership” show that recently returned to the network.

Playing Lt. Kate Dixon is a full-circle moment for Camryn Manheim. She appeared briefly in the show’s very first season right after college and returned to play different characters in Seasons 3 and four.

“It was everybody’s dream to be on ‘Law and Order,’ said Manheim. “It meant so much to the New Yorkers that law and order was filming on the streets and showing our beautiful city.”

Now, Manheim is full-time in the franchise, as the boss to detectives played by Jeffrey Donovan and Anthony Anderson.

“They’re excellent detectives, but she is able to kind of rein them in,” said Manheim. “And I think she walks this incredible line of keeping everybody happy.”

Tonight’s episode sees Dixon’s team trying to crack a case that she could not earlier.

“I feel like I now have a chance to make good on the mistake I made and give justice to a young person who deserves it,” said Manheim.

Manheim’s return to “Law And Order” came shortly after her appearance on “This Is Us” as Jack’s cousin Debby, helping him navigate his mother’s passing.

“Milo Ventimiglia, he is now my favorite Milo, and my son’s name is Milo, so that says a lot,” said Manheim. “He’s fantastic.”

A visitor to one legendary show Manheim’s now at home on another.

“I’ve had at least a dozen friends call me to tell me how jealous they are,” said Manheim. “So I feel like I’m in the right place.”

“Law And Order” airs tonight at 7 p.m., followed by new episodes of “Law And Order: SVU” and “Organized Crime.”