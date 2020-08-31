Canadian hit “Transplant” premieres on NBC

(WCMH) — NBC is adding a new hit hospital drama to its line-up, the Canadian import “Transplant” premieres this Tuesday at 10 p.m.

“Transplant” is about “a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine” who flees his home country to start a new life in Canada. The series follows his journey and struggles to establish his career and personal life in a new country.

The first season includes 13 episodes and “was the most-watched Canadian original series,” according to an NBC news release.

NBC’s brief description of the pilot episode reads, “When a tragic event takes place, Bashir Hamed, a Syrian refugee who was a doctor in his home country, can’t help but use his training to save the wounded.”

“Transplant” stars Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed. The cast also includes; Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Sirena Gulamgaus, Linda E. Smith, Sugith Varughese, Kenny Wong, Grace Lynn Kung and Torri Higginson.

Watch “Tranplant” Tuesday, Sept. 1 on NBC4 at 10 p.m.

