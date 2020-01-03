‘Captain America’ actress charged with killing mom makes court appearance

Entertainment

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger” is charged with fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe. She is charged with second-degree murder and jailed on a $500,000 bond in the death of 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald.

Authorities say Patricia was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her home.

During Mollie’s first court appearance, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories