‘Captain America’ actress charged with killing mom makes court appearance

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger” is charged with fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.
Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe. She is charged with second-degree murder and jailed on a $500,000 bond in the death of 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald.
Authorities say Patricia was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her home.
During Mollie’s first court appearance, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9.
