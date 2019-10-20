Captain America’ Chris Evans helps dedicate youth theate

In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 photo, actor Chris Evans poses for a picture with Daisy Crane, a former board member of the Concord Youth Theatre who worked with Evans when he acted in CYT productions as a teenager, during a tour of the youth center’s new home in Concord, Mass. (Ken McGagh/The Metro West Daily News via AP)

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) – “Captain America” actor Chris Evans returned to his native Massachusetts this weekend to help dedicate the new home of a youth theater company where as a youngster he honed his acting skills.



Evans, wearing a Boston Red Sox hat, helped cut the ribbon Saturday at the Concord Youth Theatre’s new permanent home.

Evans, who grew up in nearby Sudbury, acted in Concord Youth Theatre productions starting when he was 9 years old. His mother, Lisa Evans, is the theater’s director.

He said the theater was “a place to feel safe and take risks and explore what would ultimately be my career.”

The new building has seating for more than 200. Concord Youth Theatre will debut its new space with “Godspell” this week.