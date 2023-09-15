Kansas (Courtesy Todd Jolicoeur @Toddstarrphotography)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fans of the band Kansas have two chances to see the band’s 50th anniversary tour in Kansas. The legendary group will perform at The Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23.

The Kansas “50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road” has added 20 more dates, including the stop in Salina.

“Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!” Kansas drummer and original member Phil Ehart said in a news release.

The band got its start in 1973 in Topeka. It went on to become one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. “Carry on Wayward Son” continues to be one of the most played songs on classic rock radio, and “Dust in the Wind” has been played on the radio more than three million times.

The 50th-anniversary concert features two hours of the group’s memorable hits and deep cuts rarely performed live.

“The way audiences have received the 50th Anniversary Tour has been spectacular,” Ehart said. “It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024. We look forward to being able for fans in more locations to see the tour – and for people who loved it the first time to see it again!”

The band’s current lineup includes Ehart, bassist and vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist and keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist and vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist and guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Additionally, Eric Holmquist fills in on drums for the first part of each concert while Ehart recovers from an arm injury.

Tickets for the Salina performances are on sale now. They start at $59. There are also VIP packages available. Click here to learn more.