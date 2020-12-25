Celebrities react, offer words of support for Nashville after explosion

Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Celebrities are weighing in and offering words of encouragement following a Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville.

Movie actors, musicians, and media personalities took to Twitter on Friday to express their support for the community.

Merry Christmas everyone! And a huge thank you to all the brave first responders in Nashville this morning. 🙏🏻❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 25, 2020

Reading about Nashville.



Thinking about all the golden hearted people of the great state of Tennessee this morning. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas! Thinking of our beautiful hometown we love so much. We are beyond grateful to our first responders for your dedication and bravery. Our prayers and love are with all those serving our community. #NashvilleStrong — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) December 25, 2020

My heart is with all of my fellow Nashvillians that have been affected by this… especially on Christmas… pic.twitter.com/gtPazVF4n9 — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) December 25, 2020

Prayers to those in Nashville today and to those injured. Authorities will find the cowards who did this, and justice will be done. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 25, 2020

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.