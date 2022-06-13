WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center, an ASM Global managed venue, announced on Monday that it will be transitioning ticketing platforms to Select-A-Seat.

For future events, Select-A-Seat will be the officially authorized ticketing agency for Century II events.

Beginning June 13, WichitaTIX will no longer be operational. Moving ahead, the Century II Box Office will be joining ASM Global-managed Intrust Bank Arena and the Wichita Orpheum Theatre in using Select-A-Seat for all ticketing needs.

For more information visit the Select-A-Seat website or call 855-755-SEAT (7328).