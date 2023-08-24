SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cheap Trick is coming the Salina’s Stiefel Theatre.

First formed in 1973, the Rockford, Illinois, band first hit it big in Japan. It was their live album Cheap Trick At Budokan that brought them their first hit in the U.S. with the single “I Want You To Want Me.”

Other hits include “Surrender,” “Dream Police,” and 1988’s “The Flame.” In 2016, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets start at $69 for the concert on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Stiefel Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

