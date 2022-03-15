WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Chelcie Lynn is going on tour, and it’s bringing her to Wichita this spring.
Lynn, 34, is an American actress, standup comedian, and entertainer on YouTube who portrays ‘Trailer Trash Tammy,’ a foul-mouthed countrywoman. She began to build her fan base in 2014 when her videos began to go viral. Her YouTube channel currently has 1.29 million subscribers, and her Facebook page has 4.4 million followers. She was even recently named one of Variety’s 2021 Top 10 Comics To Watch.
According to TicketMaster, you can find her on more than just YouTube. Lynn “recently shot a prank television series for a major streaming platform, which will air later this year. In addition, she can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as ‘Madame Jillian,’ and recently starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die & Facebook.”
The Tammy Tour features 27 tour dates located around the United States beginning in April.
Lynn will be in Wichita on April 30, with ticket prices starting at $35. Guests must be 18 or older to attend.
Tickets went on sale on Friday, March 11, but the presale began on March 8 for anyone who downloaded the Trailer Trash Tammy app – available for both Apple and Android. VIP and Meet and Greet add-ons are also available.
Tour dates:
- April 13-16: Denver, Colorado
- April 17: Grand Junction, Colorado
- April 21-23: Salt Lake City, Utah
- April 28: Birmingham, Alabama
- April 29: St. Louis, Missouri
- April 30: Wichita, Kansas
- May 1: Fort Smith, Arkansas
- May 5: Los Angeles, California
- May 6-7: Sacramento, California
- May 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- May 13: Albany, New York
- May 18: Charlottesville, Virginia
- May 19: Greensboro, North Carolina
- May 20: Columbia, South Carolina
- May 21: Atlanta, Georgia
- May 27: Deadwood, South Dakota
- June 2: Indianapolis, Indiana
- June 3: Royal Oak, Michigan
- June 4: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- June 9: Kansas City, Missouri
- June 10, Sioux City, Iowa
- June 11: Des Moines, Iowa
- June 16-18: Bloominton, Illinois
- June 22: Lexington, Kentucky
- June 23: Chattanooga, Tennesse
- June 24: Memphis, Tennesse
- June 25: New Orleans, Louisiana
Stay up-to-date with the latest information by following Lynn on YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and/or Instagram.