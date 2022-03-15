WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Chelcie Lynn is going on tour, and it’s bringing her to Wichita this spring.

Lynn, 34, is an American actress, standup comedian, and entertainer on YouTube who portrays ‘Trailer Trash Tammy,’ a foul-mouthed countrywoman. She began to build her fan base in 2014 when her videos began to go viral. Her YouTube channel currently has 1.29 million subscribers, and her Facebook page has 4.4 million followers. She was even recently named one of Variety’s 2021 Top 10 Comics To Watch.

According to TicketMaster, you can find her on more than just YouTube. Lynn “recently shot a prank television series for a major streaming platform, which will air later this year. In addition, she can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as ‘Madame Jillian,’ and recently starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die & Facebook.”

The Tammy Tour features 27 tour dates located around the United States beginning in April.

Lynn will be in Wichita on April 30, with ticket prices starting at $35. Guests must be 18 or older to attend.

Tickets went on sale on Friday, March 11, but the presale began on March 8 for anyone who downloaded the Trailer Trash Tammy app – available for both Apple and Android. VIP and Meet and Greet add-ons are also available.

Tour dates:

April 13-16: Denver, Colorado

April 17: Grand Junction, Colorado

April 21-23: Salt Lake City, Utah

April 28: Birmingham, Alabama

April 29: St. Louis, Missouri

April 30: Wichita, Kansas The show will be at TempleLive at 8 a.m.

May 1: Fort Smith, Arkansas

May 5: Los Angeles, California

May 6-7: Sacramento, California

May 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 13: Albany, New York

May 18: Charlottesville, Virginia

May 19: Greensboro, North Carolina

May 20: Columbia, South Carolina

May 21: Atlanta, Georgia

May 27: Deadwood, South Dakota

June 2: Indianapolis, Indiana

June 3: Royal Oak, Michigan

June 4: Grand Rapids, Michigan

June 9: Kansas City, Missouri The show will be at Uptown Theater at 7 p.m.

June 10, Sioux City, Iowa

June 11: Des Moines, Iowa

June 16-18: Bloominton, Illinois

June 22: Lexington, Kentucky

June 23: Chattanooga, Tennesse

June 24: Memphis, Tennesse

June 25: New Orleans, Louisiana

Stay up-to-date with the latest information by following Lynn on YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and/or Instagram.