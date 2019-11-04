Cher ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ to stop at Intrust Bank Arena on April 22

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cher has extended her phenomenally successful Here We Go Again Tour, announcing additional dates in 2020.

The stop includes Wichita on April 22 at Intrust Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guests for Cher.

Cher will offer her fan club members access to tickets with a presale starting Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

