WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multi-Grammy award-winning band and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced that they will be performing in Park City at Hartman Arena. The concert will be May 17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 20. To purchase your tickets, click here.

Chicago recently released their 38th studio album called Born for This Moment, which included the hit single “If This is Goodbye.” The band’s achievements include 21 top 10 singles, 5 consecutive No 1. albums, 11 No. 1 singles and 5 gold singles. 2023 marks the band’s 56th consecutive year of touring.