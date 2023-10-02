KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets Sunday Night Football matchup captured the eyes of many Sunday night.

In fact, the game was the most watched Sunday show since Super Bowl LVII, according to NBC Sports. That game also included none other than… yup, you guessed it: the Chiefs.

The game appeared on NBC and Peacock, accumulating an average of 27 million viewers during the broadcast.

The Average Minute Audience for last night’s stream on Peacock was 1.85 million viewers, making it NBC Sports’ largest streaming audience ever for a Sunday NFL regular season game.

Viewership peaked at an estimated 29.4 million viewers between 8:30-8:45 p.m. CT when the Jets brought the game within eight points in the second quarter.

The game was also up 22% from last year’s matchup Week 4 SNF matchup, when the Chiefs played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taylor Swift’s attendance also had an impact on the increase in viewership. There was a viewership increase of more than two million female viewers.

Both Kansas City and New York set records for share (percentage of homes with televisions in use tuned into the game) for Chiefs and Jets games on NBC Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs are usually a major draw among NFL fans due to their recent success and the face of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.

They have the two most watched NFL games so far this season, with the other being their season opener against the Detroit Lions, which had an average of 27.5 million viewers.