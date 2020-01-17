Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia network to debut on Oct. 4

1  of  60
FILE – In this March 29, 2016, photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, “Fixer Upper,” on HGTV. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia cable network will debut on Oct. 4, 2020. Discovery network president Allison Page told a TV critics meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, that the couple will appear in multiple shows, including a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring both of them together. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia cable network will debut on Oct. 4, with a dozen shows currently in production.

It’s a joint venture with the Discovery network, whose president, Allison Page, told a TV critics meeting Thursday that the “Fixer Upper” couple will appear in multiple shows on the Magnolia network. Among them are a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring the couple together.

Other offerings include “Home on the Road,” featuring Abner and Amanda Ramirez from the band Johnnyswim trying to balance marriage, family and their music careers.

The programming is focused on family-friendly fare that touches on home, garden, food, wellness and design.

The network is named after the Gaines’ Magnolia media company. It will be the new home for episodes of “Fixer Upper.”

