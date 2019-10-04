Breaking News
Heavy police activity reported west of Towanda

Chip and Joanna Gaines opening hotel in Texas

Entertainment

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – America’s favorite home improvement couple is taking on a new project.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV’s hit show Fixer Upper, announced on Thursday that they’ll be opening a hotel in Waco, Texas.

The couple is renovating the 53,000 square-foot Grand Karem Shrine building in the city’s downtown area, which is located just blocks from their Magnolia Market.

They plan to transform the nearly 100-year-old building into a three-story lodging facility that features a grand ballroom, a full restaurant, a rooftop terrace and a café.

According to the couple, their team will begin renovations this fall.  They say they can’t wait to restore the building back to its “former glory” and are “amazed by the [building’s] unique architecture.”

The boutique hotel is set to open in 2021.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories