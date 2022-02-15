(NEXSTAR) – Disney Afternoon’s tiniest stars are back in a big way. On Monday, Disney released a teaser trailer for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” — the first theatrical adaptation of the iconic late-’80s Disney Channel cartoon of the same name.

Walt Disney Studios describes the movie as a “comeback” for the duo in an official description.

“A comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles,” Disney explains.

Comedian John Mulaney, and fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Andy Samberg, voice the titular chipmunk detectives. At the same time, a slew of other comedy stars’ voices will also be heard, including Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett.

The teaser trailer features a rare cameo from Roger Rabbit, star of Disney’s hit half-animated-half-live-action 1988 comedy “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” The plot of “Chip ‘n Dale” also takes notes from the meta “Roger Rabbit,” as characters struggle with their identities as cartoons.

The new film finds Chip and Dale at odds over changing from 2-D into 3-D CGI in a bid to refresh and make a career comeback. Akiva Schaffer, another “SNL” alum and member of The Lonely Island comedy group, is directing.

The original “Chip ‘n Dale” show aired from March 1989 through November 1990, with only 65 episodes created. While short-lived in its run, the series enjoyed popularity for years in reruns on the Disney Afternoon cartoon block, which featured other nostalgic favorites like “TaleSpin,” “Adventures of the Gummi Bears,” and “Goof Troop.”

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” drops on Disney+ on March 20, 2022.