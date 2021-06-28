Chris Christie’s book ‘Republican Rescue’ coming this fall

This combination photo shows the cover image for “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden,” left, and a photo of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. (Gallery Books via AP, left, and AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is addressed to his fellow Republicans.

“Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden” will be published Nov. 16, Threshold Editions announced Monday. Threshold, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, is calling the book “a timely and urgent guide to moving the party forward.”

Christie was among the first prominent Republicans to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2016 and helped prepare him for last fall’s debates against Biden. But he has differed with Trump and many party members over their false contentions that Trump won the election in 2020. He has even spoken in favor of Trump’s impeachment for inciting the mob which stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Christie, often mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender, has said he will not wait to see if Trump is running before making a decision.

“As a Republican insider, Christie feels compelled to weigh in on the past four years, but especially the past few months, and explain how these falsehoods, and the grievance politics they support, cost his party the House, the Senate and the White House in two years, for the first time since Herbert Hoover,” Threshold announced.

“Christie delivers a frank insider’s account of that election and the tragic descent of some members of the Republican Party into cowardice and madness, as well as no-nonsense solutions for how to recover the party’s image and integrity, and how to beat back the ultra-liberal policies of Joe Biden’s Democrats.”

Christie previously wrote the memoir “Let Me Finish,” which came out in 2019. “Republican Rescue” is the first of a two-book deal, with the second release to be determined. Trump published his 2015 campaign book ”Crippled America” with Threshold.