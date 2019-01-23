Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' coming to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Chris Stapleton is continuing his sold-out "All-American Road Show" through 2019. He will make an appearance at Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena on August 22.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at Intrust Bank Arena or online at www.selectaseat.com.
Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin Tuesday, January 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Special guest openers include Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Brothers Osborne, The Marcus King Band, and Kendell Marvel.
