Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' coming to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Chris Stapleton is continuing his sold-out "All-American Road Show" through 2019. He will make an appearance at Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena on August 22.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at Intrust Bank Arena or online at www.selectaseat.com.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin Tuesday, January 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Special guest openers include Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Brothers Osborne, The Marcus King Band, and Kendell Marvel.