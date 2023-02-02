FILE – Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chris Stapleton will bring his newly confirmed “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation, to Wichita this summer. It includes a stop at Intrust Bank Arena on Friday, June 23.

Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty.

Tickets for the headline dates go on sale next Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. through Select-A-Seat.

Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 p.m. Full ticket details can be found at ChrisStapleton.com/tour.

Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.