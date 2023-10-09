TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police helped a Christian band visiting the Capital City over the weekend recover a stolen semi-truck.

Sergeant Joshua Klamm with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) told KSNT 27 News the TPD was called to help recover a semi-truck around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

The truck belonged to the Christian band Casting Crowns while it was playing at the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) that evening, according to the band’s Manager, Mike Jay.

Klamm said the TPD later found the truck on Interstate 70 around 11 p.m., where police arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with the alleged theft. The semi suffered some minor damage during the incident.

The woman was arrested on the following charges before being booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections:

Burglary; vehicle to commit felony, theft, DV or sexually motivated crime

Theft $100,000 or more from motor vehicle

Criminal damage to property

Driving while license suspended

Jay said no members of the band were hurt during the incident. Casting Crowns was able to make it to its next show in Bourbonnais, Illinois, on Saturday, Oct. 7.

KSNT 27 News reached out to TPAC for comment but has yet to receive a response.