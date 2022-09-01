WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Circus On Ice,’ presented by Taconhy Entertainment, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The Orpheum says this frozen adventure will include all of your favorite characters and amazing circus acts.

“Attendees will enjoy performances by jugglers, equilibrists, clowns, sensational ice skaters, and more,” says the Orpheum.

To be able to have an ice stage at any event venue, Taconhy Entertainment uses “PolyGlide Synthetic Ice.” They say these synthetic ice panels can be installed virtually anywhere at any time.

Tickets to the event are on sale now at Select-A-Seat. General admission tickets are $30 for anyone 13 and older. Tickets are $20 for anyone 2-12.

To buy tickets online, click here. You can also buy tickets by calling 316-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena, 500 E Waterman St.

Doors open at 5 p.m.