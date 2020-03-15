1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Dighton - USD 482 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Satanta - USD 507 Stockton - USD 271 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church

Cirque du Soleil closes its Las Vegas shows because of virus

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2012, file photo, members of the cast from The Beatles “LOVE” by Cirque du Soleil perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles. Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, said Saturday, March 14, 2020, that it is temporarily suspending its productions in Las Vegas as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, said Saturday that it is temporarily suspending its productions in the city as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the company said it made the decision based on public health authorities calling for people to limit their social interactions to stop the spread of the virus.

The shows that will be cancelled effective Sunday are “O” at the Bellagio, “KA” at MGM Grand, “The Beatles LOVE” at the Mirage, “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “Zumanity” at New York-New Yoek and “Michael Jackson ONE” at Mandalay Bay.

Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth also are cancelled.

Also Saturday, the long-running Penn & Teller comedy/magic show has been cancelled effective immediately.

Penn Jilette tweeted: “Out of concern and love for our audiences, & well, concern and love for everyone — we will be canceling our shows starting tonight for the next few weeks Hope to be back on stage soon when gathering is once again responsible. Let’s all take care of ourselves & each other. Love. “

l:ate Saturday night, magician David Copperfield, another Vegas mainstay, tweeted that he is suspending his shows.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of my audience, my team, and my family — so we’re pausing shows today to assess the situation. We hope to resume very soon,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. In older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories