WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A unique entertainment event is coming to Wichita on the last weekend of April. Cirque Ma’Ceo features the type of acrobatics that you might find in a Cirque du Soleil performance. However, it also features horses.

Ma’Ceo means “gift of God.” The gift refers to exotic horses.

(Courtesy Cirque Ma’Ceo)

(Courtesy Cirque Ma’Ceo)

(Courtesy Cirque Ma’Ceo)

“The world of Ma’Ceo is proud to showcase the most beautiful horses and human artists from across the globe,” the promotional material says. “Mesmerizing acrobatic feats, aerial dancing, and exotic horses. Come feast your senses on the beauty and mystery through the adventure of Cirque Ma’Ceo.”

“Let the sound of thundering hooves transcend you back to the roots of festive gypsy life, in this contemporary high energy acrobatic stunt show.”

Cirque Ma’Ceo will perform under a big top in Sedgwick County Park, Friday through Sunday, April 29-May 1.

Friday, April 29, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 1, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $35-$60 for adults and $20 for children. Click on CirqueMaCeo.com to learn more.