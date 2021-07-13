Comedian Bob Saget to perform at Orpheum in December

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre is excited to announce that comedian Bob Saget will bring his 2021 tour to the historic stage Thursday, Dec. 2.

Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows, “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. Saget has been a grammy-nominated standup comedian for over 30 years.

Tickets to see Bob Saget at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16 through

Select-A-Seat. Reserved tickets are priced at $30 Upper Balcony, $40 Lower Balcony Rows AD-AG,

$50 Orchestra Rows P-W & Lower Balcony Rows AA-AC, $60 Orchestra Rows H-O, and $70 Orchestra

Rows A-G, and can be purchased at selectaseat.com, 855.755.SEAT, and the Select-A-Seat Box Office

at INTRUST Bank Arena. This show is restricted to ages 18 and up.