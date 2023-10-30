WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Comedian Jo Koy is returning to Wichita.

The Filipino-American will bring his world tour to the Orpheum Theatre in March. Koy’s 4th Netflix standup special, “Live From The Los Angeles Forum,” was released in September.

Koy began his standup career in 1989 and has made numerous television appearances since the 1990s. In addition to standup, Koy is an actor, appearing in various TV shows.

He most recently appeared in Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” and provided voices for the animated movies “The Monkey King” and the upcoming “Leo” for Netflix. He starred in 2022’s “Easter Sunday” based in part on his own life experiences.

Koy will perform at the Orpheum on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, starting at noon.

Ticket prices will range from $59.50 to $69.50 and can be purchased in person at Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, by phone at 316-755-SEAT (7328), or at selectaseat.com.

For more about Jo Koy, visit Jokoy.com. For more about upcoming shows and events at the Orpheum, click here.