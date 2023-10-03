WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Comedian Kathleen Madigan is returning to Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre.

The Missouri native, known for her observational comedy, has made over 40 television appearances and has released multiple comedy specials and albums in her over 30-year career in stand-up. She was a guest on Jerry Seinfeld’s popular series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and has a popular weekly podcast, Madigan’s Pubcast.

Madigan returns to the Orpheum on Jan. 12, with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Reserved tickets are $39.75, $49.75, and $59.75.

They can be purchased at the Select-a-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, by phone at 316-755-SEAT (7328) or online at selectaseat.com.