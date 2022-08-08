KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Comedian Kevin Hart will perform six shows at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Reality Check Tour.

Hart will perform two shows each night from Nov. 17-19.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. Fans will have access to a special Live Nation presale from Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. to Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

The tour will be a “phone-free experience,” meaning using phones in the audience area will not be allowed. 

Guests will secure their phones in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Fans will have possession of their devices but can access them only in designated areas in the venue. 

Fans caught using phones during the show will be escorted out.

Hart will begin his tour in San Antonio on Aug. 10.

Tour dates as of Aug. 8:

DateCity
Aug. 10San Antonio, Texas
Aug. 11-12Dallas, Texas
Aug. 13San Antonio, Texas
Aug. 14Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Aug. 18-19Washington, D.C.
Aug. 20Raleigh, North Carolina
Aug. 21Norfolk, Virginia
Aug. 25Omaha, Nebraska
Aug. 26Minneapolis, Minnesota
Aug. 27Madison, Wisconsin
Aug. 28Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8-9Atlanta, Georgia
Sep. 10Nashville, Tennessee
Sep. 11Charlotte, North Carolina
Sep. 15Tampa, Florida
Sep. 16Orlando, Florida
Sep. 17-18Miami, Florida
Sep. 22-23Chicago, Illinois
Sep. 24St. Louis, Missouri
Sep. 30San Jose, California
Oct. 1San francisco, California
Oct. 7Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Oct. 8Hershey, Pennsylvania
Oct. 14San Diego, California
Oct. 16Denver, Colorado
Oct. 21Memphis, Tennessee
Oct. 22Cincinnati, Ohio
Oct. 23Indianapolis, Indiana
Oct. 28Buffalo, New York
Oct. 29-30Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov. 4Louisville, Kentucky
Nov. 5Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 11Birmingham, Alabama
Nov. 12Estero, Florida
Nov. 13Jacksonville, Florida
Nov. 17-19Kansas City, Missouri
Dec. 3Portland, Oregon
Dec. 4Seattle, Washington
Dec. 9Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec. 10Seattle, Washingon
Dec. 16-17Mashantucket, Connecticut
Source: Kavin Hart Nation