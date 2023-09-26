WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Comedian Trey Kennedy will be stopping at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre for his Grow Up Comedy Tour on Saturday, Mar. 30, 2024.

Kennedy was born and raised in Oklahoma and while in college found fame on the social media app Vine. He has continued his success on TikTok and Instagram, with a combined 12 million plus followers and self-produced a comedy special called “Are You For Real?” which is being streamed on YouTube.

Tickets to see Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

Reserved tickets range from $29 to $65, and can be purchased through Select-A-Seat, online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 316-755-SEAT, and in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.