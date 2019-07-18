Comic-Con turns 50!

(NBC News)  Comic-Con is celebrating its 50th anniversary in San Diego, California.

More than 130,000 fans from around the world are expected to attend the annual pop culture extravaganza this weekend.

Studios and TV networks will be capitalizing on the Comic-Con audience to tout their upcoming projects. That means bringing in stars and creators for panel sessions to talk about their work and even show teaser footage.

NBC is among the networks setting up shop at Comic-Con. They’ve created mock up, interactive sets from three of its most popular comedies, including “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Superstore” and “The Good Place.”

Comic-Con is being held at San Diego’s Convention Center. It runs through Sunday.

