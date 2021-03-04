Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
KSN Digital Extra
Better Health & Wellness
Capitol Bureau
Good News
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
If you’ve ‘lost’ money to COVID disruptions, it might not be too late to get it back
Top Stories
Some frontline workers skeptical about getting vaccinated
Video
Europe pause of AstraZeneca sends ripple of doubt elsewhere
Indonesia resumes use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Germany after clot scare
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket Game
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Racing
Competitive Drive
Tokyo Olympics
The Big Game
Video Game News
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics ready to announce ban on fans from abroad
Top Stories
710 days later, NCAA Tournament is back with ‘First Four’
UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game
Competitive Drive: Fifth time’s a charm, Alterique Gilbert lives out dream at Wichita State
Video
Texas Southern beats Mount St. Mary’s 60-52 in NCAA opener
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
St Jude Dream Home
Honoring Black History
Positive Connections
Contests
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Telemundo Programación
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Challenge Bracket Game
Contests
Posted:
Mar 4, 2021 / 12:01 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 18, 2021 / 05:36 PM CDT
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
‘Approved, but suspended’: Wichita man also frustrated with KDOL
Video
Man involved in alleged domestic violence dispute injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Wichita
Video
Highest-paying jobs in Wichita
Sedgwick County scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Phases 3 and 4
Video
Bionic breakthrough: Kansas amputee to be among nation’s first to receive a mind-controlled bionic arm
Video
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Nice start to the weekend
Video