Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
KSN Digital Extra
Better Health & Wellness
Capitol Bureau
Good News
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Governor visits Wichita school to discuss teacher vaccinations, getting kids back to class
Top Stories
Fire destroys shed and 4 classic cars Wednesday in Saline County
Kansas advances unemployment bill; staffing surge promised
‘Welcome back’: 10,000 fans allowed at Kauffman to start 2021 season
Great apes get COVID-19 vaccine at San Diego Zoo
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
Friday Football Fever
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Racing
Competitive Drive
Tokyo Olympics
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Video Game News
Top Stories
‘Welcome back’: 10,000 fans allowed at Kauffman to start 2021 season
Top Stories
AP source: Bradley agrees to $24M, 2-year deal with Brewers
Boston Marathon plan to hand out 70,000 medals roils runners
Wade leads Wichita State past Tulane 78-70
K-State opens Spring football practice
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Honoring Black History
Positive Connections
Contests
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Telemundo Programación
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Contests
Posted:
Mar 4, 2021 / 12:01 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 4, 2021 / 01:52 PM CST
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Wichita man sentenced for killing another man during drug deal in health club parking lot
Stimulus checks to go to most who got December payment says White House
Governor Kelly holds press conference on COVID-19 updates, addresses other issues
Video
Obesity ‘second greatest predictor’ of hospitalization for COVID-19, report says
Kansas House moves forward with bill allowing 18 to 20-year-olds to concealed carry
Video
As train bears down, Wichita DoorDash driver jumps into action to save a stranger stuck on the tracks
Video