Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
KSN Digital Extra
Health News
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Top Stories
Did video capture a black bear cub in Winfield?
Video
Top Stories
IRS to open 2021 tax season Monday, things to remember when filing
Hospital bills $847 'facility fee' for Zoom call
Video
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Chiefs beat Bills in AFC Divisional OT thriller to advance to fourth-straight AFC Championship
Live
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Olympics
The Big Game
Local Sports Scores
High School
Competitive Drive
WSU Shockers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Wichita Wind Surge
Racing
Top Stories
Agbaji’s late jumper lifts No. 7 Kansas over K-State 78-75
Top Stories
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Chiefs beat Bills in AFC Divisional OT thriller to advance to fourth-straight AFC Championship
Live
Gay’s 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27
Tom Brady’s return to the Bucs next season isn’t a lock
Community
Contests
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Positive Connections
Here For You Spotlight
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Seeking Solutions
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Giveaway
Contests
by:
Kevin White
Posted:
Jan 24, 2022 / 12:01 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2022 / 10:44 AM CST
Mobile app users click here to enter!
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
IRS tips to get your tax refund fastest
Kansas child among latest COVID death numbers
Oodles of noodles flood Wichita’s streets in a 75-year-old tradition
Video
Foundation raising money after Tyreek Hill fine
Video
Court affirms death sentences for Carr brothers
Video
Police arrest sister of Wichita woman who was fatally shot
Video