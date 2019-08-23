Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Statement from Koch Industries Chairman and CEO Charles Koch on the passing of his brother David
Top Stories
Billionaire David Koch has died at age 79
KFC debuts mac and cheese bowls with chicken
‘The largest class in 20 years’: Sedgwick County’s latest detention deputies
Cheyenne County warn of person impersonating law enforcement
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Competitive Drive: From student to teacher, Adrian Maloney Jr.’s passion shines bright on the hardwood
Top Stories
Golden Eagles look to fly out the gate in season opener
Top Stories
Maize Eagles soar into new season
New England Patriots safety indicted on cocaine possession charge
Holt, Red Sox top Royals 5-4 in 10th to cap suspended game
Shockers Tabbed Seventh in American Preseason Volleyball Poll
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79
KSN Pro Football Challenge
{UPICKEM}
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Billionaire David Koch has died at age 79
Competitive Drive: From student to teacher, Adrian Maloney Jr.’s passion shines bright on the hardwood
Former Cowley County Sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with child sex crimes
KSN Investigates: Accused priests
Vandals damage Delano business for the third time in four months
Abnormal growing season calls for ’emergency grape harvest’ at Kansas winery